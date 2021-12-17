Kahay Dil Jidhar: A crime drama involving friendship, self-discovery

Kahay Dil Jidhar is all set to hit the screens on December 17. It stars Junaid Khan and Mansha Pasha.

The crime drama revolves around four friends and the storyline addresses a crucial subject: drug trafficking. Veteran artist Atiqa Odho is playing an Anti-Narcotic Force officer.

The cast includes Kamran Bari and Roma Michael.

In conversation with SAMAA Digital, the cast said the subject matter and the storyline of the film will attract viewers.

They revealed they were betting on the music of the film as well. “People will remember the music for long”.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.