Junaid Safdar’s wedding festivities end with valima

The dazzling event was held in Lahore

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
Photo: Instagram/Sara Idrees

Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif Khan have wrapped up their wedding with an elaborate valima in Lahore.

Junaid Safdar’s wedding was one of the biggest highlights of 2021. The festivities kicked off with musical gatherings after Junaid and Ayesha arrived in Lahore earlier this month. The couple had tied the knot in August at The Lanesborough in London.

Their wedding was in the news for many reasons, particularly for Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz’s singing. And then came Maryam’s dazzling traditional looks with embellished outfits from popular designers, including Nomi Ansari, Elan and Abhinav Mishra. Her choice of outfits instantly became the talk of the town after photos and videos from the events made it social media.

Junaid’s baraat ensemble was designed by Hasan Sheheryar Yasin, popularly known as HSY. 

The Sharif family celebrated Junaid’s wedding with a series of grand events. They held a mayun on December 11, mehndi on December 12, qawwali on December 13, and a reception on December 14 in Islamabad.

For his valima, Junaid chose a brown sherwani with gold buttons by Faraz Manan. Ayesha, on the other hand, was wearing a green ensemble.

Photo: Instagram/Irfan Ahson

Maryam Nawaz dazzled in a dark blue embroidered suit and Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz opted for classic suits for the occasion. 

Photo: Twitter

Junaid Safdar’s wedding may have concluded, but it looks like the event is going to stay in the news for quite a while. If you want a rewind of who sang what at the festivities, check out The Singing Sensations among Sharifs.

