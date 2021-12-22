Junaid Safdar’s mehndi video released online

The first official video from Junaid Safdar’s wedding festivities is here.

Maryam Nawaz’s son tied the knot with Ayesha Saif Khan in August. The elaborate nikkah was held at London’s most expensive hotel The Lanesborough and stayed in the news for weeks.

A few days later, reports started circulating that Junaid’s valima would be held in Lahore in December. They were confirmed when Junaid himself shared the invite on social media and arrived in Lahore the following week.

Junaid’s was one of the biggest weddings of 2021 in Pakistan, alongside those of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, Minal Khan, and Usman Mukhtar. His family had a series of events lined up for him, including several musical gatherings, mehndi, and baraat.

One of the biggest highlights from the celebrations was Maryam Nawaz’s choice of outfits, which had everyone talking soon after photos and videos from the festivities made it to social media. People particularly enjoyed the singing sensations in the Sharif family as well.

The wedding featured ensembles from some of the best known designers, including HSY, Bunto Kazmi, and Faraz Manan.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was one of the many performers who lit up the glorious gatherings.

After each event, besides a few official photos, fans often received glimpses in form of low-resolution clicks and videos that appeared to be filmed from a distance. But the good news is that the first proper video from Junaid and Ayesha’s mehndi is here. The video has been released on Instagram by a Karachi-based photographer.

Since Maryam could not attend Junaid’s nikkah in London, she pulled out all the stops to celebrate her son’s wedding back home and ended up stealing the show at many events.

Junaid and Ayesha made their first public appearance since tying the knot at a polo club in Lahore last week.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.



