Junaid Safdar’s designer ‘excited’ for baraat look

Any idea who’s designing his outfits?

Posted: Dec 11, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 11, 2021

Photo: Twitter

Junaid Safdar’s wedding festivities are in full swing in Lahore.

Maryam Nawaz’s son tied the knot with Ayesha Saif Khan in August. The ceremony was held at London’s most expensive hotel The Lanesborough and was one of the most talked-about weddings of the year.

Junaid Safdar reception
Photo: Instagram/Junaid Safdar

Although Ayesha wore Indian designer Sabyasachi, it is not known who had put together Junaid’s classic ensemble. However, Junaid’s baraat and valima, set to take place in Lahore next week, will feature outfits by Pakistani designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, popularly known as HSY.

“Creating looks that are both timeless and classic, using fabric and materials proudly made in Pakistan,” wrote HSY, sharing photos with Maryam Nawaz and Junaid Safdar. The outfits will feature local embroidery.

“We are honoured to design outfits for Junaid Safdar for his wedding festivities,” said HSY. “We are the most excited for his baraat look and can’t wait for it to be revealed!” 

It is, however, not clear if Maryam Nawaz and Ayesha Saif will wear ensembles by HSY too.

Junaid Safdar’s valima is scheduled for December 17, 2021.

