Javed Iqbal trailer will leave you feeling uneasy

The trailer for the highly anticipated film Javed Iqbal: The Story of a Serial Killer is out and it will leave you feeling uneasy.

The film was announced in August by filmmaker Abu Aleeha. Yasir Hussain was roped in to play the notorious serial killer Javed Iqbal and Ayesha Omar a fictional police officer. The film is an adaptation of Kukri, a two-part book by Aleeha.

Javed Iqbal is the worst known serial killer in Pakistan. He confessed to murdering 100 boys in Lahore in 1999 and was infamous for delivering details of his crimes to the authorities with evidence, including photos and clothes of the victims.

Javed Iqbal was found dead in his prison cell in 2001.

In an interview with SAMAA Digital, Aleeha had shared that the film has more to do with Javed’s character, his confessions and interrogations than his crimes. Therefore, it required a certain balance of sensitivity and circumspection.

Yasir Hussain’s first look was released days after the film was announced and that of Ayesha Omar in September.

The trailer opens with a handcuffed Javed Iqbal walking towards the court as he narrates in Punjabi his heinous plans. The chilling voiceover continues throughout the trailer and viewers get a glimpse into the killer’s mind. Ayesha Omar appears as a fierce police officer who is investigating the murders in the packed streets of Lahore and beating up Javed Iqbal in the cell.

According to Aleeha, Yasir was always the first choice for the role as he “fitted the character visually”. The filmmaker promised that Ayesha Omar would blow the audience away with a completely different role.

The shooting was completed in November and a release date has yet to be announced.

