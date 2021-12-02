Jacqueline Fernandez’s leaked photo with Indian ‘conman’ raises eyebrows

Jacqueline Fernandez’s name has resurfaced in a high-profile money laundering case after what appears to be a photo of her with “extortioner” Sukesh Chandrasekhar was leaked online.

In August, Jacqueline was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for the first time in an INR200 million money laundering case. She was questioned for four hours just days after fellow performer Nora Fatehi was summoned in the same case.

The case was registered after businessman Shivinder Singh’s wife Aditi filed a complaint, according to reports by Indian media. Aditi claimed that she was offered help to secure bail for Shivinder in return for money. Aditi paid INR200 million in 30 installments and was told that the money would be used to finance the BJP campaigns.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, already named in 21 fraud cases and lodged at Rohini Jail at the time, was accused of duping Shivinder’s family. The central agency raided a sea-facing mansion worth INR8.25 million in Chennai and several luxury cars in connection with the money laundering case against Sukesh. Shoes, clothes and bags from high-end labels such as Louis Vuitton and Chanel worth INR200 million were seized as well.

There had been rumours of Jacqueline dating Sukesh at the time of her questioning. And now a photo leaked this week has fuelled speculation. According to some reports, Jacqueline was swindled by Sukesh but other reports suggest that Sukesh used to arrange private jets for and send expensive gifts to Jacqueline.

Photo: Bollywood Hungama

According to Suresh’s lawyer, Jacqueline was in a relationship with Sukesh, claims that were denied by Jacqueline’s team.

There has been no comment, however, on the veracity of the image from Jacqueline yet.

Jacqueline Fernandez, originally from Sri Lanka, rose to fame in Bollywood with Murder 2 in 2011. She was last seen in Bhoot Police.

