Monday, December 6, 2021  | 30 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Jacqueline Fernandez detained at airport after photo leak

She was stopped from flying to Dubai

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago

Photo: Twitter

Jacqueline Fernandez has been on the radar of the law enforcement agencies since what appeared to be her photos with an Indian conman were leaked online.

Although there has been no comment from Jacqueline or her team on the veracity of the images, her name has resurfaced in the high-profile extortion case that made news in August. Days before Jacqueline was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate, fellow entertainer Nora Fatehi was questioned in the same case involving INR2 billion.

According to some reports, Jacqueline was swindled by the lead suspect Suresh Chandrasekhar, but others suggest she was seeing the conman at the time the case was registered.

Suresh was already lodged at Rohini Jail when businessman Shivinder Singh’s wife Aditi accused him of duping her. Aditi claims she was offered help to secure bail for Shivinder in return for INR2 billion, which she paid out in 30 installments.

The central agency raided a sea-facing mansion in Chennai. Not only luxury cars, but shoes, clothes and accessories from high-end labels such as Chanel and Louis Vuitton worth millions were seized as well.

The rumours about Jacqueline dating Suresh at the time of her questioning were fuelled after photos of her with Suresh were leaked online last week. Suresh reportedly arranged private jets for Jacqueline and sent her expensive gifts.

Now according to latest reports, Jacqueline was briefly detained at the Mumbai airport by immigration officials due to an LOC (lookout circular). An LOC is issued by law enforcement agencies against a suspect or accused that prevents them from leaving the country. In Jacqueline’s case, it was issued by the Enforcement Directorate. However, she was allowed to board her flight to Dubai for her show after brief questioning.

The ED has claimed that Jacqueline received gifts, including a horse and Persian cat, worth INR100 million from Suresh. She will be summoned for questioning again.

Jacqueline was last seen in Bhoot Police.

Jacqueline was last seen in horror comedy Bhoot Police.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

FaceBook WhatsApp
detention Jacqueline Fernandez
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
jacqueline fernandez, extortion, money laundering
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Ayeza Khan hangs out with Ertugrul star
Ayeza Khan hangs out with Ertugrul star
Jacqueline Fernandez detained at airport after photo leak
Jacqueline Fernandez detained at airport after photo leak
Watch: Hamza Shahbaz singing at Junaid Safdar’s wedding
Watch: Hamza Shahbaz singing at Junaid Safdar’s wedding
Inside Fawad Khan’s star-studded birthday bash at sea
Inside Fawad Khan’s star-studded birthday bash at sea
Sania Mirza has a bone to pick with Babar Azam
Sania Mirza has a bone to pick with Babar Azam
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.