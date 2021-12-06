Jacqueline Fernandez detained at airport after photo leak

Jacqueline Fernandez has been on the radar of the law enforcement agencies since what appeared to be her photos with an Indian conman were leaked online.

Although there has been no comment from Jacqueline or her team on the veracity of the images, her name has resurfaced in the high-profile extortion case that made news in August. Days before Jacqueline was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate, fellow entertainer Nora Fatehi was questioned in the same case involving INR2 billion.

According to some reports, Jacqueline was swindled by the lead suspect Suresh Chandrasekhar, but others suggest she was seeing the conman at the time the case was registered.

Suresh was already lodged at Rohini Jail when businessman Shivinder Singh’s wife Aditi accused him of duping her. Aditi claims she was offered help to secure bail for Shivinder in return for INR2 billion, which she paid out in 30 installments.

The central agency raided a sea-facing mansion in Chennai. Not only luxury cars, but shoes, clothes and accessories from high-end labels such as Chanel and Louis Vuitton worth millions were seized as well.

The rumours about Jacqueline dating Suresh at the time of her questioning were fuelled after photos of her with Suresh were leaked online last week. Suresh reportedly arranged private jets for Jacqueline and sent her expensive gifts.

Now according to latest reports, Jacqueline was briefly detained at the Mumbai airport by immigration officials due to an LOC (lookout circular). An LOC is issued by law enforcement agencies against a suspect or accused that prevents them from leaving the country. In Jacqueline’s case, it was issued by the Enforcement Directorate. However, she was allowed to board her flight to Dubai for her show after brief questioning.

The ED has claimed that Jacqueline received gifts, including a horse and Persian cat, worth INR100 million from Suresh. She will be summoned for questioning again.

Jacqueline was last seen in Bhoot Police.

