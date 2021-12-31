ISPR documentary captures the ‘miracle’ of Karakoram Highway

Karakoram Highway: Where Men and Mountains Meet is a documentary film produced by the Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) in association with Delirium Productions and Frontier Works Organization. It has just been released.

The documentary traces the construction of the project and include several historical footage.

According to a press release, the documentary is a testament to numerous sacrifices (813 individuals have embraced martyrdom including 567 military personnel and 246 civilians) for seeing the construction of Highway become possible. KKH is an emblem of Pak-China friendship and is also known as the “Friendship Highway.”

It is often regarded as the “eighth wonder” of the world.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday declared the documentary a “tribute to heroes”. He has announced the telecast of the documentary on Pakistan Television.

Chaudhry shared the documentary’s poster on Twitter and revealed the telecast of the documentary on January 1 at 11:05am.

The trailer opens with a mesmerizing view of black brittle mountains and at least four characters revealing the details of inception of the project. The documentary also features an interview with writer Mustansar Hussain Tarar.

