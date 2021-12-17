Friday, December 17, 2021  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > Entertainment

Inside Mushk Kaleem’s colourful ‘Nikk-endi’

She has tied the knot with Nadir Zia

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram

If you want a break from celebrity weddings stretching over weeks you should check out Mushk Kaleem’s refreshing blend of nikkah and mehndi.

The supermodel announced her wedding last month by sharing the invite on Instagram. A day before making the announcement, she posted photos with her fiancé Nadir Zia and wrote, “Should we tell ‘em.”

There have been many high-profile celebrity weddings in Pakistan this year but Mushk’s festivities were quite unique. She first exchanged the wedding vows with Nadir in an intimate nikkah and then celebrated the big day with an elaborate mehndi full of music and plenty of dance performances.

Photo: Instagram

Mushk chose a minimalistic white gown for her nikkah and then changed into a fuchsia embroidered lehenga, pairing it with traditional jewellery and gajras. Her nikkah outfit was designed by Maria B and the mehndi ensemble by Ali Xeeshan. Nadir chose a plain white shalwar kameez for the occasion.

The events were attended by a number of celebrities. Models Sachal Afzal, Fouzia Aman and actor Hania Aamir are some of the names that graced Mushk’s wedding.

Mushk Kaleem is one of the most recognisable faces in fashion with plenty of accolades in her kitty. Most recently, she was named Best Female Model at the 20th Lux Style Awards. 

Mushk has walked the ramp at Milan Fashion Week as well.  

