Inside Fawad Khan’s star-studded birthday bash at sea

Fawad Khan’s birthday bash aboard a yacht in Dubai is all you need to beat your Monday blues.

Fawad Khan is not on the list of celebrities who actively share glimpses into their lives on social media and perhaps this is the reason why his followers desperately wait for new posts on his profile. From vacations at exotic destinations to his wife Sadaf Fawad’s rooftop birthday celebrations, fans would not have been getting to see Fawad had his close friends not been sharing it all on Instagram.

The actor recently celebrated his 40th birthday in Dubai and, just like his wife’s unique birthday last month, Fawad’s friends ensured they left no stone unturned on his special day too.

Sadaf Fawad, Sarwat Gilani, Sanam Saeed, Faisal Kapadia, Mohib Mirza, designer Asim Jofa, filmmaker Bilal Lashari and others were in attendance.

“All in for FK’s birthday!” wrote Sarwat, sharing photos from the celebrations. “Wishing our superstar countless blessings, health and more success.”

Fawad sang Kishore Kumar’s Dilbar Mere as well.

Fawad will be playing the lead in Bilal Lashari’s upcoming film Maula Jatt, which stars Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan and Humaima Malick. He has reportedly been roped in for a superhero series Ms Marvel as well.

Fawad is best known for playing the lead in popular serials Humsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai. He made his Bollywood debut with romantic comedy Khoobsurat in 2014 and went on to star in Kapoor and Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which featured Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai.

