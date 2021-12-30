Thursday, December 30, 2021  | 25 Jamadilawal, 1443
Inside Areeba Habib’s star-studded, colorful mayun

The actor is all set to tie the knot on January 2

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Posted: Dec 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/ Zhalay Sarhadi

Areeba Habib has been keeping her fans and followers hooked to Instagram with her wedding preparations in full swing.

The actor’s mayun took place on Wednesday and was attended by a number of celebrities, including Zhalay Sarhadi and Sana Fakhar.

Areeba donned the traditional mayun look with a yellow outfit, floral earrings and headpiece, and yellow bangles.

One of the highlights from the event was performance by actor Sana Fakhar. She danced her heart out to hit Bollywood songs, including Jalebi Bai.

Shafaat Ali, Zubab Rana and Inaya Khan were in the attendance as well.

 
 
 

The Koi Chand Rakh star is set to tie the knot with Saadain Imran Sheikh on January 2, 2022 Sunday.

