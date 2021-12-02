Indian media is marrying Katrina Kaif to Vicky Kaushal today

The bride and groom haven’t even confirmed tying the knot and Indian media has already set the stage for one of the biggest Bollywood weddings.

Not a day has gone by since October 27 when Indian media didn’t report on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding. The two will reportedly tie the knot at a resort called Six Senses Fort Bawara, which was originally owned by the Rajasthan royal family. It includes a palace and two temples.

The couple’s choice of designer for their wedding attire wasn’t a surprise: Katrina and Vicky will be wearing Sabyasachi’s creations on their special day. Sabyasachi has dressed Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan and other top faces from Bollywood at their weddings.

Although Katrina and Vicky have been linked since 2019, they have never given comment on the reports. They have been frequently spotted together at award shows and other gatherings.

Last week, it was reported that the couple wouldn’t allow mobile phones inside the venue. This no-phone policy was previously adopted by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in 2018.

The latest reports suggest that Katrina and Vicky will exchange wedding vows in court either on Thursday or on Friday. After their court marriage, they are expected to fly to Rajasthan for the grand festivities. The wedding will take place on December 9, 2021.

Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are among those on the guest list.

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita has revealed that she hasn’t received the invitation to Katrina’s wedding.

