Here’s how Maryam Nawaz, PM Khan’s photos are related

Can you guess what they have in common?

Maryam Nawaz is the talk of the town this season for her impressive looks from son Junaid Safdar’s wedding. But after photos from each event made it to social media, the big question was who was behind the lens that captured some of the biggest highlights of 2021.

Surprisingly, Junaid Safdar’s photographer is the same person who took Imran Khan’s official photos at the PM’s Office after he took oath. What does photographer Irfan Ahson think about the political rivals and what advice he has for them? Find out in this exclusive report.

