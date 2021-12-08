Wednesday, December 8, 2021  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > Entertainment

Hania Aamir’s Swedish lookalike stuns everyone

Can you tell them apart?

Posted: Dec 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Posted: Dec 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir

Another day, another celebrity lookalike.

Fans are interested in a number of things about their favourite celebrities, especially people who look like them. One of the best trends on social media is when people try to dig similar faces and share them not only with their followers but the celebrity as well. Some of these faces are so strikingly similar that you need a moment to work out if the two persons are really different.

We have no dearth of lookalikes or doppelgangers here. Be it Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan or Aishwarya Rai, similar faces from Pakistan often make news across the border. After the T20 World Cup 2021, fans had even found Shadab Khan’s woman lookalike or “oppoganger” in the stands, with some wondering if she was his sister.

And remember when Maulana Tariq Jamil came face to face with a reflection of his own?

The latest name to have found a similar face is Hania Aamir. When the selfies of Swedish makeup artist Shai Shulud were shared on Twitter, her uncanny resemblance to Hania Aamir took social media by storm.

Fans started sharing photos of Hania edited alongside those of Shai and when one of them reached Shai herself, she had this to say. 

“I get compared to this girl like 20 times a day.”

Hania Aamir's lookalike
Photo: Instagram/Shai Hulud

Hania Aamir is one of the most popular faces in Pakistan. She is known for playing the lead in drama serials Ishqiya, Anaa, and Dil Ruba. She is gearing for the release of her film Parde Mein Rehne Do with Ali Rehman Khan. 

Hania Aamir lookalike
 
