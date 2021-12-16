Thursday, December 16, 2021  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Gauri Khan shares first post after Aryan Khan’s drugs controversy

Shah Rukh Khan’s son receives major relief in the case

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

The investigation in Aryan Khan’s highly publicised drugs-on-cruise case will now proceed in Delhi instead of Mumbai, according to reports by Indian media.

The 23-year-old star kid was arrested on October 2 after Mumbai’s Narcotics Control Bureau raided a rave on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. Aryan was detained with seven others, questioned, and subsequently arrested. 

The NCB had accused him of procuring, possessing and using banned substances, charges which Aryan’s lawyers denied. They claimed nothing was found on Aryan the night he was arrested and that he had been invited to the party by his friends.

However, Aryan was sent to judicial custody and stayed at the Arthur Road Jail for nearly a month, with his bail being rejected twice throughout. But on October 28, the court finally granted him bail on the condition that he mark his presence at the NCB office every Friday. It was one of the 14 conditions laid out in the order.

Given the intense scrutiny, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri had distanced themselves from the media immediately after Aryan’s arrest. The first person from the superstar’s family to share a post following Aryan’s bail was his sister Suhana Khan.

Now for the first time since October 1, Gauri Khan has shared a post on Instagram and it appears that she has returned to promoting her business after being absent from the media glare for months.

Aryan Khan has received a major relief in the case as well. He had filed an appeal to cancel his mandatory weekly visits to the NCB office. The court has ruled in his favour and he is no longer bound to visit the NCB every Friday.

Shah Rukh and Gauri had reportedly planned therapy for Aryan and restricted his movement outside Mannat to keep him away from the paparazzi.  

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube

FaceBook WhatsApp
Aryan Khan Drugs case
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
gauri khan, aryan khan, shah rukh khan, aryan khan drugs controversy
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Date, venue, everything you need to know about Ranbir-Alia wedding
Date, venue, everything you need to know about Ranbir-Alia wedding
Lost my Jannat: Imran Abbas' mother passes away
Lost my Jannat: Imran Abbas’ mother passes away
Gauri Khan shares first post after Aryan Khan’s drugs controversy
Gauri Khan shares first post after Aryan Khan’s drugs controversy
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.