Gauri Khan shares first post after Aryan Khan’s drugs controversy

The investigation in Aryan Khan’s highly publicised drugs-on-cruise case will now proceed in Delhi instead of Mumbai, according to reports by Indian media.

The 23-year-old star kid was arrested on October 2 after Mumbai’s Narcotics Control Bureau raided a rave on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. Aryan was detained with seven others, questioned, and subsequently arrested.

The NCB had accused him of procuring, possessing and using banned substances, charges which Aryan’s lawyers denied. They claimed nothing was found on Aryan the night he was arrested and that he had been invited to the party by his friends.

However, Aryan was sent to judicial custody and stayed at the Arthur Road Jail for nearly a month, with his bail being rejected twice throughout. But on October 28, the court finally granted him bail on the condition that he mark his presence at the NCB office every Friday. It was one of the 14 conditions laid out in the order.

Given the intense scrutiny, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri had distanced themselves from the media immediately after Aryan’s arrest. The first person from the superstar’s family to share a post following Aryan’s bail was his sister Suhana Khan.

Now for the first time since October 1, Gauri Khan has shared a post on Instagram and it appears that she has returned to promoting her business after being absent from the media glare for months.

Aryan Khan has received a major relief in the case as well. He had filed an appeal to cancel his mandatory weekly visits to the NCB office. The court has ruled in his favour and he is no longer bound to visit the NCB every Friday.

Shah Rukh and Gauri had reportedly planned therapy for Aryan and restricted his movement outside Mannat to keep him away from the paparazzi.

