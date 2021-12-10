First look out from Jemima Khan’s film starring Sajal Ali

The first look from Jemima Khan’s cross-cultural romantic comedy What’s Love Got to Do with It will give you desi wedding vibes.

The project was announced in November 2020 and is Jemima’s first film as a producer.

What’s Love Got to Do with It made headlines in Pakistan when reports of Sajal Ali being roped in to play an important character in the film started surfacing. They were confirmed after Sajal posted photos with Jemima Khan from the sets.

The film stars Sajal, Shabana Azmi, Emma Thompson, Lily James and Shahzad Latif. What’s Love Got to Do with It is being directed by Bollywood filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.

On Thursday, StudioCanal UK shared the first look from the film. It shows a man in a white kurta with a woman in what looks like a wedding.

How do you find lasting love in today’s world? 💕 A first look at What’s Love Got To Do With It – directed by @shekharkapur, written by @Jemima_Khan and starring Lily James, Shazad Latif and Emma Thompson. Coming to cinemas 2022! pic.twitter.com/4ufH90onKc — StudiocanalUK (@StudiocanalUK) December 9, 2021

Earlier this week, Sajal shared a selfie from the set of What’s Love Got to Do with It too.

According to Shekhar, What’s Love Got to Do with It is a story of identities.

“It’s about cultural clashes and it’s a comedy, but it’s about hiding behind an identity and how identities can become tribal, and how tribalism can lead to clashes and fundamentalism. It’s a rom-com, but based on this fundamental idea of people adopting identities out of fear of marginalisation,” he told Variety last year.

In 2017, Sajal starred in the Bollywood thriller Mom, playing the late Sridevi’s daughter.

