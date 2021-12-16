Thursday, December 16, 2021  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed reunite for Indian web series

It's their first project together since 2013

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago

Photo: ZEE5

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed are all set to light up the screen across the border with their upcoming web series for ZEE5. 

Fawad and Sanam are best remembered for starring together in the highly popular drama serial Zindagi Gulzar Hai. It aired in 2013, making Fawad and Sanam one of the most-loved onscreen couples.

After almost eight years, Fawad and Sanam have come together for Asim Abbasi’s untitled web series, which is apparently being shot in Hunza. The director has shared a photo from the shoot.

“Magical land. Magical realism. And a big, old family in the middle of it,” he wrote.

Asim called Fawad and Sanam “great actors” for their dedication towards the project.

“Long road ahead, but for now, feeling very blessed” said Asim. “I hope everyone who has entertained my work in the past finds a little home for their soul in this new series.”

“I think Zindagi [on ZEE5] is taking bold and brave decisions when it comes to storytelling,” said Fawad in a statement. “It’s naturally evolving into a platform that encourages diversity of opinion and inclusiveness for all filmmakers and material ranging from everyday mainstream to avant-garde and noir. I feel there’s a place for everyone in this artistic landscape.”

Sanam commented she is thrilled to be collaborating with Asim Abbasi, calling him one of her favourite directors. 

Fawad made his Bollywood debut with Khusburat in 2014. He went on to star in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2018 and returned to Pakistan after India placed a permanent ban on artists from Pakistan.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube


FaceBook WhatsApp
Fawad Khan Sanam Saeed
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
fawad khan, sanam saeed, zee5, web series
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Date, venue, everything you need to know about Ranbir-Alia wedding
Date, venue, everything you need to know about Ranbir-Alia wedding
Lost my Jannat: Imran Abbas' mother passes away
Lost my Jannat: Imran Abbas’ mother passes away
Gauri Khan shares first post after Aryan Khan’s drugs controversy
Gauri Khan shares first post after Aryan Khan’s drugs controversy
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal make first public appearance
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal make first public appearance
Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed reunite for Indian web series
Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed reunite for Indian web series
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.