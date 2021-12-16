Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed reunite for Indian web series

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed are all set to light up the screen across the border with their upcoming web series for ZEE5.

Fawad and Sanam are best remembered for starring together in the highly popular drama serial Zindagi Gulzar Hai. It aired in 2013, making Fawad and Sanam one of the most-loved onscreen couples.

After almost eight years, Fawad and Sanam have come together for Asim Abbasi’s untitled web series, which is apparently being shot in Hunza. The director has shared a photo from the shoot.

“Magical land. Magical realism. And a big, old family in the middle of it,” he wrote.

Asim called Fawad and Sanam “great actors” for their dedication towards the project.

“Long road ahead, but for now, feeling very blessed” said Asim. “I hope everyone who has entertained my work in the past finds a little home for their soul in this new series.”

“I think Zindagi [on ZEE5] is taking bold and brave decisions when it comes to storytelling,” said Fawad in a statement. “It’s naturally evolving into a platform that encourages diversity of opinion and inclusiveness for all filmmakers and material ranging from everyday mainstream to avant-garde and noir. I feel there’s a place for everyone in this artistic landscape.”

Sanam commented she is thrilled to be collaborating with Asim Abbasi, calling him one of her favourite directors.

Fawad made his Bollywood debut with Khusburat in 2014. He went on to star in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2018 and returned to Pakistan after India placed a permanent ban on artists from Pakistan.

