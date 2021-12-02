Thursday, December 2, 2021  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Fahad Mustafa, Saba Qamar to romance in Asim Azhar’s song

Asim has dropped a teaser for the single

Posted: Dec 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Dec 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Instagram/Asim Azhar

Asim Azhar is set to release his first album and a teaser for the upcoming single shows he has roped in top names from entertainment for his music videos.

Asim first hinted at releasing his first-ever album in September when he celebrated his eight years in the music industry. Asim started out young and was the voice behind the iconic Cadbury song Kitna Maza Aye Re and Cocomo Mujhe Bhi Do. He rose to fame with his single Sunlay in 2013 and made his Coke Studio debut with a rendition of Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan’s popular song Hina ki Khushbu.

But it was his duet Tera Woh Pyar with Momina Mustehsan that became an instant hit and crossed 148 million views on YouTube.

Asim’s fans “Asimates” were hooked to his Instagram since he dropped a hint about the album in September. After waiting for three months, they are finally getting what they were eagerly waiting for: Asim has kicked off promotions for his album.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I have waited so long for this moment and finally, my first single from my first album is releasing very soon,” wrote Asim, sharing a teaser. It stars Saba Qamar and Fahad Mustafa in what appears to be an intense relationship.

The Asimates have expressed excitement at the teaser, with many commenting that they “can’t wait for the song”.

This is the first time Fahad and Saba will star in a music video for Asim. He previously roped in Hania Aamir for Tum Tum and Iqra Aziz for Jo Tu Na Mila

In May 2020, Asim performed Humraah for Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani’s Malang.

