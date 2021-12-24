Defamation case: LHC reserves verdict on Meesha Shafi’s appeal

The Lahore High Court has reserved its verdict in a defamation case involving Meesha Shafi and Ali Zafar, both singers and actors. The verdict will be announced after the winter break.

On Friday, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard arguments from both sides.

The Federal Investigation Agency last year registered the case on the complaint of Zafar. He had accused Meesha Shafi, Leena Ghani, Iffat Omer, Fariha Ayub, Faizan Raza, Haseemuz Zaman, Ali Gul Pir, and Maham Javed of running a coordinated vilification campaign against him on social media.

In response, Meesha had filed a petition in court to dismiss the case against her over lack of evidence. At a hearing on Friday, her counsel said that the FIA had illegally registered the case against her.

Zafar’s lawyer, on the other hand, argued that the case was registered as per the law. “Meesha and her friends ran a vilification campaign against my client on social media.”

He requested the court to dispose of Meesha’s petition.

Justice Sheikh, after hearing the arguments, adjourned the case and said that the final verdict will be announced at the next hearing. A date has, however, not been finalised yet. The court’s winter break will end on January 9.

Ali Zafar defamation case

Last year, on December 16, FIA filed a challan against eight people, including Shafi, for running a defamatory social media campaign against Zafar.

The agency said the accused persons were unable to provide witnesses to Shafi’s sexual harassment.

Zafar filed a case against Shafi and seven other people at the FIA’s cyber crime wing for running a vilification campaign against him on social media.

He provided Twitter account handles and screenshots as evidence of the campaign. The challan accused them of making sexual harassment complaints against Zafar on social media.

The eight people named in the case were booked on September 29 under Section 20 (Offences against the dignity of a natural person) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and Section 109 (Punishment of abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In April 2018, Shafi took to Twitter to accuse Zafar of physically harassing her on ‘more than one occasion.’ “This happened to me despite the fact that I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind,” she said. In response, Zafar filed a defamation suit against Shafi.

He denied the allegations and wants her to pay restitution for the damage to his reputation and leveling false allegations against him.

Since then the two have been engaged in a legal battle. In a recent development, the Supreme Court approved Shafi’s workplace harassment case against Zafar.

The court has granted leave in Shafi’s appeal. This means the court is ready to debate whether Zafar’s alleged sexual harassment of Shafi counted as workplace harassment.