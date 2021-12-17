Friday, December 17, 2021  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1443
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh dazzle in Saudi Arabia

They were promoting their upcoming film 83

Posted: Dec 17, 2021
Photo: Red Sea International Film Festival

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh closed the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah with their upcoming sports drama 83.

Deepika was spotted in a pink gown with heavy ruffles and dramatic shoulders, and Ranveer chose a brown printed velvet suit from Gucci. 

The couple was promoting 83 at the festival. The film is based on the life of former cricketer Kapil Dev and India’s World Cup win in 1983.

Ranveer and Deepika were joined by director Kabir Khan at the red carpet. Romi Bhatia and Mini Mathur were in attendance as well.

A trailer for the film was released on November 30, 2021, and has since crossed 70 million views on YouTube.

The Red Sea Film Festival kicked off in Jeddah on December 6, 2021. It is Saudi Arabia’s first international film festival which was reannounced in March after being postponed due to the pandemic. The festival made news for many reasons, especially the equal gender split in its management. 

The film fest attracted a large number of prominent names from entertainment, music and fashion from around the world. British supermodel Naomi Campbell, Ed Westwick and Spanish actor Maria Pedraza are among the many who graced the event.

According to organisers, 138 films from 167 countries were screened during the 10-day festival. Of them, 38% were by women filmmakers.

