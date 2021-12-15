Date, venue, everything you need to know about Ranbir-Alia wedding

People in Indian sub-continent are fully over with one of the most awaited wedding of 2020, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal ’s and there is another celebrity wedding coming they fret over: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Earlier, it was reported that the couple will be tying the know in December this. We are halfway through and there’ still no sign of it.

Since Katrina-Kaushal wedding is over, rumor mills again focused at Ranbir-Alia wedding. Latest reports suggest that the couple has postponed their plans till January 2022.

And, they won’t have a fairytale destination wedding. Rather, the couple will go for a simpler and more intimate affair.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will tie the knot in Mumbai, Indian website Koimoi.com quoted sources as saying. It is very likely that only family and friends will be invited.

One of the reasons the couple might decide to get hitched in Mumbai is because of Alia’s father and Ranbir’s uncles as they can’t travel far.

Ranbir and Alia have almost finalized their wedding venue and it’s going to be Taj Land Ends.