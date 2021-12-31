Omer Sharif to Haseena Moin: Celebs who died in 2021

It is never easy to say goodbye but Omer Sharif, Durdana Butt and Uncle Sargam are among the celebrities who passed away in 2021 and left their fans heartbroken.

In 2021, some beloved stars left us but they can surely be never forgotten.

They were singing sensations of their time, they ruled the world of comedy, created magic with their pens, or held the audience spell bound with their acting. They were at the top of the game.

The void they have left will never be filled.

In a chronological order, here are the stars who passed away in the year 2021.

March 1: Ejaz Durrani

Veteran Pakistani actor Ejaz Durrani died on March 1 at the age of 86 in Lahore. He worked in more than 150 films, including Heer Ranjha, Shaheed, Lakhon Mein Ek, Mirza Jatt, Zarqa, and Dosti.

March 25: Kanwal Naseer

Renowned Radio and TV presenter Kanwal Naseer passed away on March 25 in Islamabad after a brief illness. She was aged 73.

She was the first female anchor, first female newscaster, and first female announcer of the Pakistan Television.

March 26: Haseena Moin

Pakistan’s most celebrated playwrights and dramatist Haseena Moin died at 79 on March 26 in Karachi.

In 1987, she was awarded the Pride of Performance for her remarkable services to performing arts. In 1975, her play Gurya received the best script and direction awards at the Global TV Plays Festival in Tokyo.

April 2: Shaukat Ali

On April 2, Pakistani folk singer Shaukat Ali passed away at 74. He started his career as a playback singer in Tees Maar Khan, a 1963 Pakistani movie.

Shaukat also performed Saathiyo Mujaahido during the 1965 war, which is popular to this day.

May 6: Sumbul Shahid

Veteran actor Sumbul Shahid passed away on May 6 after a long battle with coronavirus.

Sumbul was last seen in drama serial Nand, which aired on ARY in 2021.

May 14: Farooq Qaiser

Farooq Qaiser, the man behind the legendary Uncle Sargam, passed away in Islamabad on May 14.

The award-winning puppeteer was one of the most popular personalities among kids in 1980s, 90s and early 2000s.

June 27: Begum Khursheed Shahid

Legendary TV and theatre actor Begum Khursheed Shahid passed away at the age of 95 years in Lahore on June 27.

Begum Khursheed began her career as a singer and actor at the age of nine in 1926. Some of her most loved plays include PTV’s Fehmida Ki Kahani Ustani Rahat Ki Zabani, Uncle Urfi, and Parchaiyan.

July 1: Anwar Iqbal Baloch

TV and film actor Anwar Iqbal Baloch, who made the first Balochi-language film, passed away in Karachi on July 1. He was in his 70s.

July 16: Sultan Zafar

Pakistani actor Sultana Zafar passed away in the US on July 16. She was 66- year-old. She starred in several popular dramas, including Tanhaiyaan, Akhri Chattan, and Uroosa.

July 17: Naila Jaffri

Renowned TV actor Naila Jaffri died of cancer on July 17. She was best known for her roles in drama serials Aa Mujh ko Satana, Desi Girls and Thodi Si Khushiyan.

August 12: Durdana Butt

Durdana Butt, best known for starring in PTV’s hit comedy series Fifty Fifty, died on August 12. A covid-19 infection proved deadly.

September 24: Talat Iqbal

Film and TV actor Talat Iqbal died in Dallas on September 24. Talat played key roles in TV dramas from 1970 to 1980. He also starred in several films during his career.

October 2: Omer Sharif

Omer Sharif, who made generations of Pakistanis laugh, died on October 2 in Germany. The legendary comedian was hospitalised in Germany en route to the US where he was scheduled to be treated for cardiac complications.

He began performing on stage at the age of 14. Audio cassettes of his dramas were released in 1980. Two of his most popular stage plays Bakra Qiston Pe and Budha Ghar Par Hai were first performed in 1989 and became classics.

November 13: Sohail Asghar

Sohail Asghar, who appeared in a number of popular PTV dramas, films and theatre productions, passed away in Lahore on November 13.

He appeared in a number of popular dramas, Khuda ki Basti. His other dramas include Dukh Sukh, Kajal Ghar, Chand Grehan and Reza Reza.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.