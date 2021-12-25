BTS stars returns from US, tests positive for coronavirus

Popular Korean boy band BTS’s songwriter and rapper Min Yoon-Gi has tested positive for the coronavirus Friday.

Yoon-Gi, 28, who goes by his stage name Suga returned from the United States where he was doing concerts, the group’s management company Big Hit has said.

He has been undergoing self-quarantine since he returned from Los Angeles Thursday.

He is being quarantined at home and has not come in contact with any one other band member.

He had his second vaccine in August.

This is the first in-person concert the band has held since the pandemic. Big Hit has said that the band has a number of personal engagements in the US.

The band will take a break at the end of the year to prepare for a new concert and upcoming album.

Since it came to the scene in 2013, BTS has been a global craze. Their upbeat music, dance moves, lyrics have earned them millions of fans all over the world who go by the name “BTS Army.”

The band members are also actively engaged in social campaigns to empower and encourage the young people.

At the American Music Awards in November, BTS won the top the awards for topof artist of the year and best pop song for their summer hit “Butter”.

BTS postponed their biggest global tour involving nearly 40 concerts last year because of pandemic and resorted to online digital shows.