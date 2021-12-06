Ayeza Khan hangs out with Ertugrul star

Ayeza Khan has a lot happening on her Instagram profile these days.

Ayeza is the most followed celebrity on Instagram in Pakistan. Her following crossed 10 million in September, followed closely by Aiman Khan. She had celebrated her achievement by treating her “little fandom” to some photos from Turkey where she was welcomed by Gülsim Ali, who starred as Aslihan Hatun in the popular historical series, Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

Ayeza Khan is often spotted with Gülsim when she visits Turkey for professional commitments or family vacation. Ayeza and Gülsim came together for Maria B’s cross-cultural fashion campaign in February as well. Maria B had called the collaboration an “iconic blend of two nations”.

In the latest photos shared by Ayeza, she is back together with her “special” friend. It is not known, however, if the two met in Turkey.

“Always a pleasure to see you, Gülsim,” wrote Ayeza. “Hope to see you again.”

Gülsim shared the same photos and thanked Ayeza for the flowers.

“With my friend, Ayeza Khan,” said Gülsim. “You’re very special, dear. Love you and thanks for these beautiful flowers.”

Maria B posted hearts on the photos and commented, “Wish I didn’t miss your video call!”

She hoped to meet the two very soon.

Ayeza Khan was last seen in drama serial Laapata, which starred Sarah Khan, Ali Rehman Khan and Gohar Rasheed.

