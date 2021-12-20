Ayesha Omar shuts down mean comment on viral dance video

Ayesha Omar recently attended a close friend’s wedding and some people are not happy that she enjoyed it to the fullest.

Stars often have to endure intensive media and public scrutiny. They take it to an extent for as long as it concerns their professional choices, but the problem arises when people begin questioning their personal life.

Since celebrities have let fans into their private life through social media, policing their personal choices has become a routine for some people, who leave rude and mean comments on their posts. Some celebrities choose to ignore these trolls, some strike back and give them a taste of their medicine, and others kill the rude commenters with kindness.

Ayesha Omar is one of the many celebrities who have been attacked for their choice of outfits or even because they enjoyed their vacation. Last month, she had to respond to a string of mean comments after she shared a video of her from a lagoon in Tanzania. Ayesha is often attacked online for her red carpet looks as well.

But this time she is on the trolling radar simply for enjoying herself at a close friend’s wedding.

Nasty comments started pouring in after videos of Ayesha’s dance made it to social media. In response to someone who wondered if the actor charges for performing at weddings, Ayesha said: “She does not dance at random weddings. Only ‘friends and relatives’.”

Ayesha remarked that she doesn’t charge for enjoying herself and that celebrities lead a normal life like everyone else.

“We also dance at our friends and relatives’ weddings like some of you when we can make time to practise with our crazy schedules,” she said. “It’s not easy but we manage. Not everything is for money, guys.”

Photo: Instagram/Ayesha Omar

Ayesha has proven yet again that she can handle negativity on social media with her subtle and kind responses. Ayesha has nearly five million followers on Instagram.

