Atif Aslam surprises fans with first look from debut drama

Atif Aslam is set to make his television debut and his fans couldn’t be more excited.

Atif has made a name for himself not only here but proved his vocals across the border too. He has given Bollywood some of the biggest chartbusters, including Pehli Nazar Mein and Tera Hone Laga Hoon.

Atif became an overnight success in India after his song Woh Lamhe was included in the 2005 film Zeher. He continued his streak of successful songs with chartbusters such as Tere Liye and Mein Rang Sharbaton Ka.

But he has not limited himself to music. In 2011, Atif made his acting debut with Shoaib Mansoor’s acclaimed social drama Bol. The film featured Mahira Khan and Humaima Malick in the lead.

Now after nearly 10 years, Atif is all set to make his television debut with drama serial Sang-e-Mah. He will appear with Hania Aamir and Naumaan Ijaz in an avatar like never before.

Atif’s first look from the serial has excited his fans.

They are planning to make Atif Aslam a top trend on the day Sang-e-Mah premieres.

Sang-e-Mah is one of the most anticipated dramas of 2022.

