Areeba Habib’s wedding invite can satisfy your sugar cravings

Craving sweets? All you need is Areeba Habib’s wedding invite.

In August, Areeba Habib surprised fans with photos from her baat pakki ceremony. The private event took place at her home and was attended by family and close friends. Despite being a small affair, her engagement made news not only for its bedecked venue but unique menu too, which ended up receiving more attention than Areeba herself.

In her latest post, Areeba has shared the invite for her wedding. It comes with a scented candle, box of sweets and a framed card with gleaming gold borders.

Areeba is tying the knot with her fiancé Saadain on January 2, 2022.

Sadaf Kanwal, Sumbul Iqbal, Aagha Ali and many others have congratulated Areeba and wished her luck.

Areeba Habib is best known for starring in the popular drama serial Jalan, which was produced by Fahad Mustafa.

