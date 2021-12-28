Are Ushna Shah, Saba Faisal working with Anurag Kashyap?

Celebrity Instagram accounts not only give fans a sneak peek into their lives but also reveals before time if they are working on new projects or collaborations.

This is what seemed to have happened in the case of Pakistani actors Ushna Shah and Saba Faisal. The actors revealed in their posts that they are in Belarus and are in the company of ace Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap, the many behind the blockbuster hit Gangs of Wasseypur.

It is, however, still not clear if they are actually working on a cross-border project.

Saba shared a selfie video on her Instagram account with the caption “big project with great director”.

“Today is the first day of why I am in Belarus currently, you will see it very soon. New project with a great director,” said Saba without revealing who she was talking about.

The suspense was soon over after shared a video by Arsalan Faisal in which Anurag Kashyap can be seen talking to her and Ushna.

Ushna also shared the video on her Instagram story with the tag line “Cross border collaboration.”

Shah said that she was “honoured and excited to learn from this institution” and used #anuragkashyap.

But she confused everyone with her next post when she said she was working with the Gangs of Wasseypur director on a current project.

“Getting tips from the great AK doesn’t mean I’m on a current project with him,” said Ushna followed by a facepalm emoji.

“Will let you know when that happens,” she added. We sure hope so…