Ameesha Patel lands in legal trouble

A court in Bhopal has issued bailable arrest warrants against Ameesha Patel for bounced checks.

Indian media reported that a complaint was filed against Ameesha by UTF Private Limited. The firm has accused her of borrowing INR3.25 million through her production company to make a film. She had provided UTF two checks but they bounced.

Ameesha now faces arrest if she fails to appear at the next hearing on December 4, 2021.

This is not the first time Ameesha has landed in legal trouble for providing bounced checks to pay off debts. In 2019, a case was registered against her by a woman named Nisha in Indore. According to her, she lent INR1 million to Ameesha for film production but was later given a check that bounced.

Ameesha was booked in a fraud case too. A producer accused her and her business partner of borrowing INR20.5 million from him for a film which was scheduled for release in 2018 but never hit the screen. He complained that Ameesha gave him a check of INR30 million that couldn’t be processed.

Ameesha Patel made her debut in Bollywood with the 2000 superhit Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai with Hrithik Roshan. She became a household name overnight and established herself as one of the most bankable actors with her next release, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 2001.

However, her success was followed by a string of controversies, including her “condescending and insulting” opinions of actors whose films weren’t doing well and her highly publicised feuds with her own family. Her other films failed to leave a mark on the box office and she gradually disappeared from the spotlight.

