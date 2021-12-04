Saturday, December 4, 2021  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Alizeh Shah is stranded on a desert island…

Can you guess who will rescue her?

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Photo: Instagram/Alizeh Shah

Alizeh Shah is not starring in any drama this season but has plenty of entertainment to offer on Instagram.

Alizeh Shah had a blast on social media last month when she appeared in the music video for Falak Shabir’s latest single Yaadan. Two days before the song was released, Alizeh shared a photo of her with Falak and promised something was coming soon. Her fans were, however, quick to guess that the two were collaborating on a song and expressed excitement at the project.

In May, Alizeh released her own debut single Badnaamiyan in collaboration with Sahir Ali Bagga. The song was an instant hit and Alizeh’s transformation had taken social media by storm.

Alizeh was last seen in the drama serial Taanaa Banaa and her fans have since been waiting for her to return to the small screen. Although she announced a project with Midsummer Chaos’ Khushhal Khan in June, it looks like viewers will have to wait a bit longer before they can see Alizeh in dramas again.

However, her posts will suffice for as long as her 3.8 million followers need entertainment on Instagram.

“If I was stranded on a desert island and I could only bring one thing, I would bring Dora,” wrote Alizeh, sharing a photo from the beach. “That girl has everything in that backpack.”

Alizeh will next be seen in drama serial Lekin.

