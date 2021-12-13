Alizeh Shah gets back up laughing after falling on ramp

Alizeh Shah just had an ouch! moment at the 19th HUM Bridal Couture Week.

This year’s bridal couture week was a star-studded affair. Top faces from entertainment joined supermodels on the ramp, strutting the heavily embellished and festive designer threads.

Junaid Khan, Mansha Pasha, Mawra Hocane, Hania Aamir, Minal Khan, Aagha Noor, Ushna Shah, Yumna Zaidi, Imran Ashraf and many others dazzled at the fashion fair. The event featured performances by singers Bilal Saeed and Shazia Manzoor.

Among the many videos circulating on social media, one shows Shazia Manzoor taking Alizeh by the hand and escorting her backstage after she completes her walk. But as the two turn around Alizeh trips on her heavy gown and falls. However, Shazia Manzoor helps her get back up and the two sportingly laugh off the fall.

Ushna Shah stumbled on the ramp, too.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s wife Hiba was among the many designers who showcased their bridal creations at the event.

