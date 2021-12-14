Tuesday, December 14, 2021  | 9 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > Entertainment

Alizeh Shah breaks silence on falling at Bridal Couture Week

Shazia Manzoor helped her get back up

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago

Photo: Instagram

Alizeh Shah is making news not just for walking the ramp but also for tripping on her bridal gown at the 19th HUM Bridal Couture Week.

The elaborate fashion fair concluded on Sunday and featured bridal creations from popular designers. Apart from supermodels, top faces from the entertainment industry strutted ravishing outfits as showstoppers. 

The event was attended by Ushna Shah, Hania Aamir, Junaid Khan, Mansha Pasha, Minal Khan, Mawra Hocane, Imran Ashraf, Aagha Noor and many others. Singers Bilal Saeed and Shazia Manzoor delivered dazzling performances featuring their hit dance numbers.

Although this year’s bridal couture week had many highlights, including Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s wife Hiba showcasing her Nisa Hussain collection, it was Alizeh Shah and Shazia Manzoor who were all over social media on Monday.

Alizeh was being escorted backstage by Shazia Manzoor after completing her walk when she slipped on the ramp and was assisted by Shazia as she got back up in fits of laughter.

“Last night was a rollercoaster full of emotions and a fall which was led by a confusion where I was going towards the left side and Shazia Manzoor thought we had to go to the right and I slipped,” Alizeh wrote. “But what a fireball of energy Shazia jee has that she picked me back up with so much love, and I was motivated by colleagues Amar Khan and all the amazing models who were working tirelessly throughout this three-day event.”

Alizeh Shah thanked her designer Hiba Fawad and remarked that she felt good being around “strong and powerful women”.

“Life is full of ups and downs and some falls too, but never think that it’s over, together we will make a positive difference.”

Shazia Manzoor, in an interview with BBC Urdu, remarked that the fall was one of the moments that people “enjoyed”.

