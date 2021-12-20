Aishwarya Rai summoned for questioning in Panama leaks case

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with the Panama Papers, according to reports by Indian media.

Aishwarya was among the many Bollywood celebrities whose names surfaced in the explosive Panama leaks in 2016.

The confidential documents with financial records of politicians, celebrities and businesspersons were published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, whose most recent exposé were the expansive Pandora Papers in October.

The ED had filed a case after the Panama Papers revealed how big names had set up offshore companies to evade taxes in India. The Bachchan family had been asked to explain the sources behind their foreign remittances.

Aishwarya was called in by the ED today, but she couldn’t appear before the agency. The ED is expected to issue fresh summons to the actor.

Aishwarya had reportedly submitted documents related to her foreign finances to the agency earlier and is now required to record a statement in the case.

