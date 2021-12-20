Monday, December 20, 2021  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai summoned for questioning in Panama leaks case

She’s facing allegations of hiding her wealth abroad

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago

Photo: Twitter

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with the Panama Papers, according to reports by Indian media.

Aishwarya was among the many Bollywood celebrities whose names surfaced in the explosive Panama leaks in 2016.

The confidential documents with financial records of politicians, celebrities and businesspersons were published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, whose most recent exposé were the expansive Pandora Papers in October.

The ED had filed a case after the Panama Papers revealed how big names had set up offshore companies to evade taxes in India. The Bachchan family had been asked to explain the sources behind their foreign remittances.

Aishwarya was called in by the ED today, but she couldn’t appear before the agency. The ED is expected to issue fresh summons to the actor.

Aishwarya had reportedly submitted documents related to her foreign finances to the agency earlier and is now required to record a statement in the case.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube

FaceBook WhatsApp
Aishwarya Rai Panama Papers
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
aishwarya rai bachchan, panama case
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Ayesha Omar shuts down mean comment on viral dance video
Ayesha Omar shuts down mean comment on viral dance video
Mawra Hocane shares her ‘100-year-old’ photo
Mawra Hocane shares her ‘100-year-old’ photo
Sushmita Sen applauds Zaid Ali’s Main Hoon Na re-enactment
Sushmita Sen applauds Zaid Ali’s Main Hoon Na re-enactment
Munawar Faruqui returning to stage days after quitting comedy
Munawar Faruqui returning to stage days after quitting comedy
Aishwarya Rai summoned for questioning in Panama leaks case
Aishwarya Rai summoned for questioning in Panama leaks case
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.