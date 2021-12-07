Aima Baig’s dream comes true

Aima Baig couldn’t have closed out 2021 with a bigger achievement.

Aima is one of the most popular and successful young artists in Pakistan. Be it parties, weddings or hangouts with friends, her music is everywhere. Her Coke Studio collaborations with singers such as Sahir Ali Bagga have crossed millions of views on YouTube and she even has a Lux Style Award in her kitty.

Aima rose to fame with her debut Kalabaaz Dil for Lahore se Aagey (starring Saba Qamar and Yasir Hussain) in 2016. She then went on to sing OSTs for several popular dramas, including Do Bol. Her duet Item Number with Ali Zafar for the 2018 film Teefa in Trouble brought her further recognition.

On Monday, Aima announced she has added another feather in her cap.

Last week, Spotify Pakistan released its general ranking of artists for 2021 and Aima Baig has emerged as the Top Local Female Artist. Spotify called her among the “queens of Pakistani music”.

Aima shared the post on her profile and expressed her gratitude. She called her achievement “a dream come true”.

Aima Baig lent vocals for the official anthem for Pakistan Super League’s sixth edition, Groove Mera. It featured rappers Young Stunners and Naseebo Lal as well.

In July, Aima announced her engagement to actor Shahbaz Shigri. At the 20th Lux Style Awards, Shahbaz hinted that the two might marry at the end of the year.

Spotify came to Pakistan in February. There was a great hype around it as users had to use VPNs and cracks to access it before the music streaming app was launched officially.

