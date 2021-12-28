Aima Baig chides rowdy school boy at Gujranwala concert

A video has gone viral showing singer Aima Baig chastising an unruly school boy in the crowd at her concert in Gujranwala.

Aima was performing at an educational institute when she faced the unruly behaviour from the audience.

Apparently, one of the many schools boys milling around the staged had misbehaved.

She was seen calling security to escort the guy out of the crowd. “Go back. Push him back. I will go back if you misbehave.”

She said that “only one person” can ruin the fun for others too who have come to enjoy.

Teachers were seen on the stage to order the boys back.

After the incident, the crowd can be heard shouting “sorry” in the video.

The singer continued her performance and also posted pictures on Instagram.

The boys in the front were replaced by girls who could be seen in the background of a photo posted by Aima Baig on her Instagram profile.

“As promised, how could I not post these amazing crazy energetic girls of Gujranwala. You girls were Magic [sic],” she wrote.