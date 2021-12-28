Tuesday, December 28, 2021  | 23 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Aima Baig chides rowdy school boy at Gujranwala concert

The crowd apologized for the behavior

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Aima Baig

A video has gone viral showing singer Aima Baig chastising an unruly school boy in the crowd at her concert in Gujranwala.

Aima was performing at an educational institute when she faced the unruly behaviour from the audience.

Apparently, one of the many schools boys milling around the staged had misbehaved.

She was seen calling security to escort the guy out of the crowd. “Go back. Push him back. I will go back if you misbehave.”

She said that “only one person” can ruin the fun for others too who have come to enjoy.

Teachers were seen on the stage to order the boys back.

After the incident, the crowd can be heard shouting “sorry” in the video.

The singer continued her performance and also posted pictures on Instagram.

The boys in the front were replaced by girls who could be seen in the background of a photo posted by Aima Baig on her Instagram profile.

“As promised, how could I not post these amazing crazy energetic girls of Gujranwala. You girls were Magic [sic],” she wrote.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Aima Baig
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Tiger, snake both alive, says Salman Khan
Tiger, snake both alive, says Salman Khan
Spider-Man becomes first ‘pandemic era’ movie to hit $1b mark
Spider-Man becomes first ‘pandemic era’ movie to hit $1b mark
Are Ushna Shah, Saba Faisal working with Anurag Kashyap?
Are Ushna Shah, Saba Faisal working with Anurag Kashyap?
Yasir Hussain's anniversary message shows his love, fear of Iqra
Yasir Hussain’s anniversary message shows his love, fear of Iqra
Mathira's sister irked by skin-tone bias in Pakistan
Mathira’s sister irked by skin-tone bias in Pakistan
Aima Baig chides rowdy school boy at Gujranwala concert
Aima Baig chides rowdy school boy at Gujranwala concert
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.