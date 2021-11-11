Zayn Malik thought Shah Rukh Khan was ‘arrogant’

Ever thought about a celebrity a certain way and then changed your mind after meeting them?

Zayn Malik wasn’t a fan of Shah Rukh Khan until the two met at the Asian Awards in London in 2015.

The two later shared photos on social media and were all praise for each other.

This kid is so cool. May Allah bless him. Dinner time at the Asian Awards. pic.twitter.com/l0gV12n0kv — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 17, 2015

The rapper may appear to be the King of Bollywood’s fan now, but he was not always fond of him.

“I personally wasn’t a huge fan until I met him,” Zayn said in a throwback interview. “I realised how humble he is. Really showed a different side to him. He always came across as slightly arrogant in the movies to me but when I met him in real life, he was so nice. He just completely changed my opinion of him.”

Zayn recently made news for a feud with his partner Gigi Hadid’s mother, Yolanda. Although Zayn had not named the family member, reports suggested that he “struck” Yolanda at his house while Gigi was away. Zayn didn’t deny the rumours and stated that despite his efforts to keep the matter private, it was leaked to the press.

“I am hopeful though healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

Gigi and Zayn have reportedly split but neither has given a comment. Both have, however, requested privacy for their daughter.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



