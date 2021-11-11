Thursday, November 11, 2021  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Zayn Malik thought Shah Rukh Khan was ‘arrogant’

Rapper wasn’t always SRK’s fans

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Ever thought about a celebrity a certain way and then changed your mind after meeting them?

Zayn Malik wasn’t a fan of Shah Rukh Khan until the two met at the Asian Awards in London in 2015. 

The two later shared photos on social media and were all praise for each other.

The rapper may appear to be the King of Bollywood’s fan now, but he was not always fond of him.

“I personally wasn’t a huge fan until I met him,” Zayn said in a throwback interview. “I realised how humble he is. Really showed a different side to him. He always came across as slightly arrogant in the movies to me but when I met him in real life, he was so nice. He just completely changed my opinion of him.”

Zayn recently made news for a feud with his partner Gigi Hadid’s mother, Yolanda. Although Zayn had not named the family member, reports suggested that he “struck” Yolanda at his house while Gigi was away. Zayn didn’t deny the rumours and stated that despite his efforts to keep the matter private, it was leaked to the press.

“I am hopeful though healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

Gigi and Zayn have reportedly split but neither has given a comment. Both have, however, requested privacy for their daughter.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Shah Rukh Khan zayn malik
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
zany, zayn malik , Shah Rukh Khan, Zayn Malik Shah Rukh Khan slightly arrogant , Zayn Javadd Malik, SRK , zayn malik latest update , SRK latest news , Zayn Malik News
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hania Aamir, Shoaib Malik kill it in latest shoot
Hania Aamir, Shoaib Malik kill it in latest shoot
Bella Hadid shares her 'truth' in tears
Bella Hadid shares her ‘truth’ in tears
Pakistan vs Australia: Shaniera Akram reveals her team
Pakistan vs Australia: Shaniera Akram reveals her team
Sajal, Yumna, Syra, Kubra need no hero in Sinf-e-Aahan
Sajal, Yumna, Syra, Kubra need no hero in Sinf-e-Aahan
Zayn Malik thought Shah Rukh Khan was ‘arrogant’
Zayn Malik thought Shah Rukh Khan was ‘arrogant’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.