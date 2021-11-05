Friday, November 5, 2021  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Zara Tareen marrying Iron Man actor Faran Tahir

They have kicked off their wedding festivities

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Hira Tareen

There are going to be a few more celebrity weddings this year.

Zara Tareen is all set to tie the knot with Pakistani-American actor Faran Tahir. The couple took the followers by surprise with their mehendi on Thursday.

Zara’s sister Hira Tareen has shared photos from the event. Zara wore an embellished green gharara and Faran chose an off-white shalwar kameez with a matching shawl. 

“The festivities begin for the wedding of my beautiful sister Zara and equally awesome human being, my jijoo,” Hina wrote. “Two loving families unite.”

The event was attended by family and close friends.

Faran has appeared in a number of big-budget Hollywood movies, including Star Trek in 2009 and Marvel’s Iron Man. He has starred in Escape Plan and Elysium as well.

Zara is best known for her roles in drama serials Mushk and Dhoop ki Dewar

Other stars who were married this year are Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, Usman Mukhtar, and Neha Rajpoot.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.


FaceBook WhatsApp
wedding Zara Tareen
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Khuda Aur Muhabbat last episode predictions
Khuda Aur Muhabbat last episode predictions
The real reason for Iffat Omar's big sexy pout
The real reason for Iffat Omar’s big sexy pout
Faysal Quraishi has an accident in Dubai
Faysal Quraishi has an accident in Dubai
Reham Khan wins a bet with her daughters
Reham Khan wins a bet with her daughters
Katrina Kaif ‘actually slapped’ Akshay Kumar during shoot
Katrina Kaif ‘actually slapped’ Akshay Kumar during shoot
Bappi Lahiri gets unusual gold item as Diwali gift
Bappi Lahiri gets unusual gold item as Diwali gift
Zara Tareen marrying Iron Man actor Faran Tahir
Zara Tareen marrying Iron Man actor Faran Tahir
Abeer Rizvi quits modelling for ‘happiness’
Abeer Rizvi quits modelling for ‘happiness’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.