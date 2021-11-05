Zara Tareen marrying Iron Man actor Faran Tahir

There are going to be a few more celebrity weddings this year.

Zara Tareen is all set to tie the knot with Pakistani-American actor Faran Tahir. The couple took the followers by surprise with their mehendi on Thursday.

Zara’s sister Hira Tareen has shared photos from the event. Zara wore an embellished green gharara and Faran chose an off-white shalwar kameez with a matching shawl.

“The festivities begin for the wedding of my beautiful sister Zara and equally awesome human being, my jijoo,” Hina wrote. “Two loving families unite.”

The event was attended by family and close friends.

Faran has appeared in a number of big-budget Hollywood movies, including Star Trek in 2009 and Marvel’s Iron Man. He has starred in Escape Plan and Elysium as well.

Zara is best known for her roles in drama serials Mushk and Dhoop ki Dewar.

Other stars who were married this year are Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, Usman Mukhtar, and Neha Rajpoot.

