Zara Tareen, Faran Tahir marry in intimate ceremony

Zara Tareen’s wedding is the latest celebrity affair to grace social media.

Zara kicked off the festivities with a surprise mehendi last week. She has tied the knot with Faran Malik, who has worked in several Hollywood movies, including Iron Man (2008) and Star Trek (2009). Faran has starred in Escape Plan and Elysium as well.

Zara’s sister Hira Tareen has shared photos from the ceremony.

“My beautiful Zaroo, you made the most stunning bride I’ve ever seen!” Hira wrote. “This was our moment last night and what a magical night it was!”

Zara was wearing a red embroidered lehenga with traditional jewellery and Faran chose a black sherwani for the occasion. Hira wore an embellished outfit by Elan.

The private ceremony was attended by family and close friends. Actor Tooba Siddiqui was in attendance as well.

The couple danced their hearts out too.

A number of celebrities, including Sarwat Gilani and Ushna Shah, congratulated Zara and Faran.

Zara is best known for starring in drama serial Mushk and web-series Dhoop ki Dewar.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.







