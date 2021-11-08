Monday, November 8, 2021  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Zara Tareen, Faran Tahir marry in intimate ceremony

Couple dances their hearts out

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Irfanistan

Zara Tareen’s wedding is the latest celebrity affair to grace social media.

Zara kicked off the festivities with a surprise mehendi last week. She has tied the knot with Faran Malik, who has worked in several Hollywood movies, including Iron Man (2008) and Star Trek (2009). Faran has starred in Escape Plan and Elysium as well.

Zara’s sister Hira Tareen has shared photos from the ceremony. 

“My beautiful Zaroo, you made the most stunning bride I’ve ever seen!” Hira wrote. “This was our moment last night and what a magical night it was!”

Zara was wearing a red embroidered lehenga with traditional jewellery and Faran chose a black sherwani for the occasion. Hira wore an embellished outfit by Elan.

The private ceremony was attended by family and close friends. Actor Tooba Siddiqui was in attendance as well.

The couple danced their hearts out too.

A number of celebrities, including Sarwat Gilani and Ushna Shah, congratulated Zara and Faran.

Zara is best known for starring in drama serial Mushk and web-series Dhoop ki Dewar

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.


FaceBook WhatsApp
wedding Zara Tareen
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
zara tareen husband, zara tareen faran malik, zara tareen iron man
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Amitabh Bachchan’s semi-final hopes turned into jokes
Amitabh Bachchan’s semi-final hopes turned into jokes
Sania Mirza cheers as Shoaib Malik hits fastest T20 50
Sania Mirza cheers as Shoaib Malik hits fastest T20 50
Does Raveena Tandon like Katrina Kaif’s Tip Tip remake?
Does Raveena Tandon like Katrina Kaif’s Tip Tip remake?
Asim Azhar receives a gift at Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Asim Azhar receives a gift at Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Zara Tareen, Faran Tahir marry in intimate ceremony
Zara Tareen, Faran Tahir marry in intimate ceremony
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.