Yasir Hussain shares ‘curious case’ of Iqra Aziz

Yasir Hussain is back with yet another quirky post for his wife Iqra Aziz.

Yasir and Iqra are among the most popular celebrity couples in Pakistan. Ever since the birth of their son Kabir Hussain, the couple has kept their fans hooked to Instagram. Iqra and Yasir welcomed Kabir in July, but unlike other celebrities they have not revealed Kabir’s face. His photos are either posted with stickers or a blurred face.

But Kabir is not the only reason why fans flock to Iqra and Yasir’s profiles everyday. Their adorable posts for each other are equally popular on social media.

Yasir, who is known for his quick wit and sarcastic humour, has shared a love-filled post for Iqra on her special day.

He has shared photos from Iqra’s birthday celebrations showing a venue full of balloons and neon lights.

Yasir and Iqra tied the knot in December 2019.

