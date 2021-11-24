Wednesday, November 24, 2021  | 18 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Yasir Hussain shares ‘curious case’ of Iqra Aziz

He is celebrating Iqra's birthday

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Yasir Hussain

Yasir Hussain is back with yet another quirky post for his wife Iqra Aziz.

Yasir and Iqra are among the most popular celebrity couples in Pakistan. Ever since the birth of their son Kabir Hussain, the couple has kept their fans hooked to Instagram. Iqra and Yasir welcomed Kabir in July, but unlike other celebrities they have not revealed Kabir’s face. His photos are either posted with stickers or a blurred face.

But Kabir is not the only reason why fans flock to Iqra and Yasir’s profiles everyday. Their adorable posts for each other are equally popular on social media.

Yasir, who is known for his quick wit and sarcastic humour, has shared a love-filled post for Iqra on her special day.

He has shared photos from Iqra’s birthday celebrations showing a venue full of balloons and neon lights.

Yasir and Iqra tied the knot in December 2019.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.


FaceBook WhatsApp
Iqra Aziz Yasir Hussain
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
iqra aziz, yasir hussain
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Arooj Aftab bags Best New Artist Grammy nomination
Arooj Aftab bags Best New Artist Grammy nomination
AR Rahman’s daughter stuns everyone with Dubai Expo performance
AR Rahman’s daughter stuns everyone with Dubai Expo performance
Dananer reveals how she could have danced better
Dananer reveals how she could have danced better
How Waheed Murad became 'Chocolate Hero' from a successful producer
How Waheed Murad became ‘Chocolate Hero’ from a successful producer
Ghana Ali introduces followers to her ‘bundle of joy’
Ghana Ali introduces followers to her ‘bundle of joy’
Yasir Hussain shares ‘curious case’ of Iqra Aziz
Yasir Hussain shares ‘curious case’ of Iqra Aziz
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.