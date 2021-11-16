Won’t spare people responsible for Omer Sharif’s death: wife Zareen

Zareen Omer, the wife of late Omer Sharif, posted an emotional note about the “change” in her life after the demise of her husband.

The legendary comedian died in Germany on October 2. Since then, she has been sharing the heartbreaking posts in his memory.

“Death is inevitable, but I won’t spare people responsible for Omer Sharif’s death,” she wrote. “I won’t forgive those who made Omer cry.”

Zareen shared a video highlight of multiple pictures of moments of the couple together. It has pictures of Omar having breakfast, watching TV in his room and writing scripts. The other half of the video shows her life after the comedian’s death and how the room looks now.

“It’s been 40 days since I had cooked because I used to cook for Omer only,” she said.

Zareen Omer actively updated his fans about Omer Sharif’s health during the treatment. She was the one who appealed to the government to facilitate his treatment abroad.

Omer Sharif passed away at the age of 66, two days after he was hospitalised in Nuremberg with pneumonia. He was suffering from cardiac complications and a kidney infection. The legendary comedian laid to rest at Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s graveyard.

