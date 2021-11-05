Friday, November 5, 2021  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
What’s in the last episode of Khuda Aur Muhabbat?

Season finale to be aired tonight

Posted: Nov 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago

Pakistan’s drama industry has been producing some promising serials lately. The latest season of the popular Khuda Aur Muhabbat has proved to be an extraordinary hit in many ways which topped the chart among all the serials on-air right now.

Last week, the 38th episode of the season was broadcast and its finale is slated to be aired on October 29.

The story of Khuda Aur Muhabbat season one, televised in 2011, was based on a novel by Hashim Nadeem. The second series of the franchise was aired in 2017, starring Imran Abbas and Sadia Khan. This season has Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz in the lead.

The cast includes Junaid Khan, Hina Khwaja Bayat and Rubina Ashraf.

The series has surged past the two-billion-view mark on YouTube and reportedly became the most viewed Pakistani drama.

Producer Abdullah Kadwani thanked fans for this achievement.

This story was originally published on October 28, 2021

