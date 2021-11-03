Wednesday, November 3, 2021  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1443
Entertainment

What does Shoaib Malik’s son Izhaan call him?

Daddy, professor, baba?

Posted: Nov 3, 2021
Posted: Nov 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Sania Mirza

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan mostly appears quiet and shy, but he has a lot to share in a video doing the rounds lately.

Sania Mirza’s Instagram will never disappoint if you are looking to liven up a dull day. Not only does she share her fitness routine, but the glimpses into her mommy duties, especially with Izhaan, gather millions of views.

Shoaib and Sania, who happens to be Pakistan’s “favourite bhabhi,” recently celebrated Izhaan’s birthday in the UAE with other players and their families. Anushka Sharma and Mahira Khan were among the many stars who reacted to the photos from Izhaan’s birthday celebrations. 

A recent video on Instagram shows Shoaib in a car with Izhaan and Sania’s sister Anam Mirza, who is filming them. When asked by his aunt, Izhaan reveals that his father’s name is “Shoaib Bhai”.

He repeats the same when Shoaib asks him his full name, smiling.

Shoaib and Sania are in the UAE for the T20 World Cup 2021. Although Sania has been keeping a low profile on social media, she occasionally shares photos with the wives of other players from the stadium.

Ahead of the Pakistan-India face-off on October 24, Sania announced that she would “disappear” from social media to avoid “toxicity”. 

She made headlines for “rescuing” former captain Mohammad Hafeez too. He had forgotten his wife’s birthday but Sania managed to arrange a cake on time. [Most read story: Sania Mirza ‘rescues’ Mohammad Hafeez in UAE]

Hafeez had called her a “rescue angel”.

