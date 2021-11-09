Watch: Sadaf Kanwal dances with mother-in-law

Sadaf Kanwal’s latest video shows how having a mother-in-law like hers can add fun to your life.

If you have been watching Pakistani dramas, you may see a completely different picture of a saas-bahu relationship here, one that is full of fun and joy.

Quite often videos make it to social media from weddings showing young women dancing with their mothers-in-law, but watching your favourite celebrities shaking a leg to party numbers and that too with their family can be a delightful treat.

Sadaf Kanwal’s mother-in-law Safeena Behroze is giving her tough competition but the video will definitely make you smile and liven up your day.

They have kicked off the festivities for a family wedding.

Sadaf is married to Behroze Sabzwari’s son Shahroz Sabzwari. Their marriage in May last year came as a surprise as Sadaf and Shahroz had never publicly confirmed their relationship.

Shahroz was formerly married to Syra Yousuf for seven years and has a daughter with her.

Sadaf is one of the most recognised faces in the fashion industry. She ventured into acting after marriage and is set to launch a clothing line as well.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.





