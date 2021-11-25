Thursday, November 25, 2021  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Watch: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt rock at Punjabi concert

They took time out of their packed schedule

Posted: Nov 25, 2021
Posted: Nov 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh took some time out of their packed shooting schedule to unwind at a Punjabi concert.

The two have been filming for Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani, which is being directed by Karan Johar. It is their second project together since Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy in 2019.

Gully Boy was the seventh highest-earning film of 2019. Although Ranveer and Alia’s performances received acclaim, Gully Boy landed in controversy when it swept 13 trophies at the Filmfare Awards. A number of people accused Filmfare of not acknowledging other films and campaigned against the jury using the hashtags #BanFilmfare and #Snubfare.

Ranveer and Alia, who are both juggling with several projects at a time, were spotted grooving to singer AP Dhillon’s popular Punjabi numbers at his concert. Alia was wearing a leather jacket over a red top and Ranveer brought out the hip-hop in him with a bucket hat, denim jacket and black shades.

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, RRR and Brahmastra. She will star alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara as well.

Ranveer will be seen in Cirkus and 83. He has ventured into hosting with The Big Picture too. 

