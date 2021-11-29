Want ‘khushkhabri’? Check out Sajal Ali’s latest Q&A

Sajal Ali is one of the most popular actors but her fans often have to go months without her interacting with them on social media.

A treat came to Sajal’s fans when she kicked off a Q&A session on Instagram at weekend and answered all of their questions, including some cheeky ones which she handled with class.

Sajal’s highly anticipated cadet college drama Sinf-e-Aahan premiered on Saturday to an overwhelming response from viewers. It quickly became a top trend, with many people lauding Sajal, Yumna Zaidi and Ramsha Khan’s performances.

Sinf-e-Aahan is produced by Humayun Saeed and his wife Samina Humayun, along with two others, in collaboration with the ISPR. It is an all-women version of the ISPR’s previous popular drama Ehd-e-Wafa, which starred Ahad Raza Mir, Osman Khalid Butt and Ahmed Ali Akber in lead roles. Sinf-e-Aahan has been written by Umera Ahmed.

There had been a lot of hype surrounding Sinf-e-Aahan not only because it brought together top faces from entertainment, but for Sri Lankan actor Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa too. Her role was confirmed when the trailer was released and Sajal shared photos with her from the sets.

After the trailer came out, Sajal’s fans wanted to know what it was like for her to be working with the leading ladies in entertainment. But they don’t have to wait any more as Sajal has opened up about sharing the screen with women from Sinf-e-Aahan “who don’t need heroes”.

Let’s begin the session with Sajal’s favourite dish, which is bhindi (okra).

Photo: Instagram/Sajal Ali

Sajal had a lot to say for Yumna Zaidi. “She’s very special to me and what an amazing performer she is.”

Photo: Instagram/Sajal Ali

Pawri girl Dananeer Mobeen, who has made her television debut with Sinf-e-Aahan, was showered with praise too.

“My day would start by annoying her,” Sajal said. “And then I fell in love with her one day.”

Photo: Instagram/Sajal Ali

Sajal remarked that Dananeer was “just like her morning coffee and evening tea”.

When someone asked Sajal when they can expect “khushkhabri” from her, this was her response.

Photo: Instagram/Sajal Ali

And you don’t want to miss this one, of course!

Photo: Instagram/Sajal Ali

Ramsha Khan, who took over Twitter over the weekend with her portrayal of a fierce Baloch woman, received three words from Sajal: “Brave, hard working and extremely caring”.

Photo: Instagram/Sajal Ali

And Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa has made it to Sajal’s list of her favourite actors. “She’s gifted. Extremely talented. One of the best actors I’ve worked with.”

Photo: Instagram/Sajal Ali

Sinf-e-Aahan stars Sajal, Yumna, Ramsha, Yehali, Syra Yousuf and Kubra Khan as young women who start out at the Pakistan Military Academy.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



