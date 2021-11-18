Thursday, November 18, 2021  | 12 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

When India loses to green, it turns orange: Vir Das

Comedian's Washington monologue gets him into trouble

Posted: Nov 18, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: YouTube/Vir Das

Indian comic Vir Das is under fire for his monologue titled I Come from Two Indias. The monologue is a poignant take on the duality of India’s complex national consciousness and comes at a time when the country finds itself torn between Hindutva ideology and the desire for liberal progress.

Vir Das juxtaposed statements about both Indias in his monologue delivered to a crowd of hundreds at the Kennedy Centre in Washington.

The stand-up comedian has since tried to explain himself but one of the two Indias refuses to listen to him.

Two Indias is Vir’s perception of his country with a “dual face” in which he touches on the rampant culture of rape, violence against farmers, and high levels of pollution. 

“I come from an India where we worship women during the day, but gang rape them at night,” says Vir.

He also touches upon India’s aggressive posture towards Pakistan.

“I come from an India where we bleed blue every time we play green, but every time we lose to green, we turn orange all of a sudden,” says Vir Das referring to the colours of the cricket player uniforms.

Every time we lose to green, we turn orange all of a sudden

Vir das

Shortly after he uploaded the full video to YouTube, clips from the show started circulating on social media, with many people accusing Vir of “insulting India” on an international platform and cashing in on serious problems to attract attention.

A complaint was filed with the Mumbai police by a high court lawyer who serves as a legal adviser to BJP-Maharashtra Palghar District. 

“The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great,” Vir said in his defence. “To never stop focusing on what makes us great.”

Vir warned his followers “not to be fooled by edited snippets”.

‘Soft terrorism’

Kangana Ranaut, whose jingoistic views often land her in trouble, slammed Vir Das and demanded strict action against him.

Vir Das Two Indias monologue
Photo: Instagram/Kangana Ranaut

“Such creative work targeting an entire race is soft terrorism… strict actions must be taken against such criminals.” Kangana even tagged Vir in her Instagram story.

However, a number of celebrities, including Richa Chaddha and Hansal Mehta, expressed solidarity with Vir Das amid online threats. 

The video has crossed over two million views on YouTube.

#StandUpforIndia

A complaint has also been filed against Vir Das with the Mumbai Police for “defaming and spoiling the image of India in the USA.” 

The complainant Ashutosh Dubey, who is associated with the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party, said that Das willfully spelled inciting and derogatory statements against India, Indian women and the PM of India. 

The comedian is also getting severe backlash on Twitter. Those who are rebuking Das for portraying India in a negative light are using #StandUpforIndia to criticize him.

Vir Das is not the first comedian to come under fire for his jokes. Recently, another comic Munawar Faruqi had to cancel his shows in Raipur, Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Mumbai after organisers received threats from Hindutva groups. 

Earlier this year, Faruqi was arrested “for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by making derogatory comments about Hindu deities.” 

An FIR was filed by Eklavya Singh Gaur, the chief of Hindutva group Hind Rakshak Sangathan, alleging that Faruqi has hurt the sentiments of Hindus at a show in Indore. 

 
 
 

Faruqi received an interim bail from the Supreme Court of India and was subsequently release after spending more than a month in prison.

Two Indias Vir Das
 
