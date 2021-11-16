Tuesday, November 16, 2021  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Twitter has found Shadab Khan’s woman lookalike

Some wondered if the oppoganger was Shadab's sister

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago

Photo: Twitter

It’s now time to move over our T20 World Cup loss and rewind our run in the tournament to see what fun stuff we missed.

Apparently, there was a lot we could have turned into memes but better late than never.

There are a number of things that fans are interested in knowing about their favourite celebrities, and one of them is their lookalikes or doppelgangers.

It has become a trend on social media to find similar faces and share them with the stars. Some of them are so strikingly similar that sometimes it is a bit hard to tell the lookalikes and famous personalities apart.   

Pakistan has given some startling similar faces to Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai. The most recent lookalike to take over social media was that of Maulana Tariq Jamil, who was surprised to come face to face with a living reflection of his own.

The T20 World Cup 2021 made news for Pakistan’s five consecutive victories, Baba Azam and Shoaib Malik’s brilliant performances, wives of players chilling at the stadium, and Mohammad Hafeez being rescued by Sania Mirza on his own wife’s birthday. 

But what Twitter has found after the tournament ended is something that you just cannot ignore. It is bowler Shadab Khan’s lookalike, and that too a woman! While a lookalike from the same gender is dubbed a doppelganger, a lookalike from the opposite sex is called oppoganger, according to Urban Dictionary.

Some people wondered if this oppoganger was Shadab Khan’s sister.

It has yet to be seen if there were lookalikes of other players at the stadium as well.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
lookalike shadab khan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
shadab khan, t20 world cup 2021, shadab khan lookalike
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra are in trouble again
Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra are in trouble again
Hania Aamir brings on bhangra in Parde Mein Rehne Do
Hania Aamir brings on bhangra in Parde Mein Rehne Do
Sania Mirza joins Kartik Aaryan’s viral trend
Sania Mirza joins Kartik Aaryan’s viral trend
Inside Fawad Khan, Sadaf’s rooftop wedding anniversary celebrations
Inside Fawad Khan, Sadaf’s rooftop wedding anniversary celebrations
Bringing you Sania Mirza’s best Instagram videos on her birthday
Bringing you Sania Mirza’s best Instagram videos on her birthday
Rajkummar Rao’s wedding highlights: Dogs, joy and ‘surrendering love’
Rajkummar Rao’s wedding highlights: Dogs, joy and ‘surrendering love’
Twitter has found Shadab Khan’s woman lookalike
Twitter has found Shadab Khan’s woman lookalike
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.