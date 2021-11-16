Twitter has found Shadab Khan’s woman lookalike

It’s now time to move over our T20 World Cup loss and rewind our run in the tournament to see what fun stuff we missed.

Apparently, there was a lot we could have turned into memes but better late than never.

There are a number of things that fans are interested in knowing about their favourite celebrities, and one of them is their lookalikes or doppelgangers.

It has become a trend on social media to find similar faces and share them with the stars. Some of them are so strikingly similar that sometimes it is a bit hard to tell the lookalikes and famous personalities apart.

Pakistan has given some startling similar faces to Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai. The most recent lookalike to take over social media was that of Maulana Tariq Jamil, who was surprised to come face to face with a living reflection of his own.

The T20 World Cup 2021 made news for Pakistan’s five consecutive victories, Baba Azam and Shoaib Malik’s brilliant performances, wives of players chilling at the stadium, and Mohammad Hafeez being rescued by Sania Mirza on his own wife’s birthday.

But what Twitter has found after the tournament ended is something that you just cannot ignore. It is bowler Shadab Khan’s lookalike, and that too a woman! While a lookalike from the same gender is dubbed a doppelganger, a lookalike from the opposite sex is called oppoganger, according to Urban Dictionary.

Some people wondered if this oppoganger was Shadab Khan’s sister.

My sister really thought that was his sister sitting there. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/UqjqREy3L6 — Sal || 🇵🇰 (@Serene_Sarcasm) November 14, 2021

How do i unsee this???? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/XXo5tcm0Kz — iqra (@crackheadenerji) November 14, 2021

Shadab khan and her twin sister 😂 😍 pic.twitter.com/Xqc91ii1Q6 — KAS ✨ (@Its_KA_S) November 15, 2021

shadab khan’s hamshakal spoted in T20 cricket world cup !!🤡❤ pic.twitter.com/1cb5wQTIyn — سحرِش-Ali-ہاشمی🖤 (@sehrishali1214) November 15, 2021

Okay guys

Isn’t she the female version of “SHADAB KHAN”

🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/TefPVlgEHu — 》𝑨𝒚𝒆𝒔𝒉𝒂 𝑱𝒌𝒉𝒂𝒏🎤🎶 (@AyeshaJavidKha1) November 13, 2021

It has yet to be seen if there were lookalikes of other players at the stadium as well.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



