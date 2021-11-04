The real reason for Iffat Omar’s big sexy pout

Actor Iffat Omar has posted a series of pictures on Instagram in which she isn’t wearing any makeup. When international celebrities have been doing this, they have been lauded for their honesty and praised for moving away from using heavy make-up or filters to hide what they really look like.

Iffat Omar did something similar, but celebrities in Pakistan can never really win because while there will be folks who will praise them, there will be an equal number of detractors.



She is being praised for posting her pictures without wearing any makeup, but some followers also decided that they needed to comment on some of her facial features.

Commenting on her photo, one of her followers asked if she has had lip fillers because they are looking a little extra on her face.

Iffat replied to the comment, saying that she hasn’t had any fillers.

“No fillers. My lips look more prominent since I lost weight. I look after myself and very rarely had fillers,” she replied.

Iffat has been in news lately for her courtroom appearances in a defamation case filed by Ali Zafar.

Other people nominated in the case, along with Iffat are Leena Ghani, Fariha Ayub, Faizan Raza, Ali Gul Pir and Haseemus Zaman.

Earlier this year, Omar was embroiled in another controversy when videos of her getting the coronavirus jab out-of-turn along with federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema’s family went viral.

At the time when she was seen getting the coronavirus vaccine, the government has ordered vaccines to be administered only to people aged 60 years and above. This outraged people on social media who questioned how she received the dose.

Later, Iffat apologized saying that she was ashamed.

I am sorry.I am ashamed.I apologise from the bottom of my heart.I will repent. — Iffat Omar Official (@OmarIffat) April 6, 2021

“I am sorry, I am ashamed,” she said. “I apologise from the bottom of my heart.”