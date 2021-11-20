Saturday, November 20, 2021  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Tell Ayeza Khan what you think about her new look

She wants your honest opinion

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Instagram/Ayeza Khan

Pakistan’s most followed celebrity on Instagram wants your honest opinion.

Ayeza Khan had everyone talking about her recreations of iconic celebrity looks she treated her fans to on social media before the premiere of her drama serial Laapata. From Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan to Bollywood’s reigning artists such Madhuri Dixit, Ayeza proved with her short video bites that recreating popular celebrity looks and iconic scenes from hit movies movies is no big deal for her.

Ayeza has mostly been sharing photos and videos from her campaigns for big fashion labels these days. Last week, however, she had a blast at her son’s superman-themed birthday bash, photos from which she had shared with her followers.

But her fans were surprised when Ayeza posted a photo, which has crossed 250,000 likes, with a completely transformed look on Friday.

“Hey, guys,” she wrote. “So you know I’m really proud of my kalay lambay baal [long black hair], but I’ve been thinking of cutting it short for some time now. And finally I did it!”

Some of her fans praised her new look but others were a little disappointed. A few, however, were not convinced that Ayeza has chopped her hair and commented that she is sporting a wig. What do you think about Ayeza’s new look? 

Ayeza is the most followed celebrity on Instagram. She has a following of over 10 million.

Ayeza Khan
 
