Wednesday, November 3, 2021  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Suhana Khan shares unseen photos with Shah Rukh Khan

SRK celebrated his birthday away from Mannat

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago

Photo: Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday this year was a quiet affair and his residence Mannat bore a deserted look.

The Bollywood superstar turned 56 on Tuesday. A great number of Shah Rukh’s fans had flocked to Mannat to see him wave to them from his balcony.

The celebrations were, however, cut short when the police posted outside Mannat told the fans that Shah Rukh was away at his farmhouse in Alibaug with his family.

Several celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor and Madhuri, shared heartfelt wishes for Shah Rukh, and his daughter, Suhana Khan, treated her fans to unseen photos from her childhood.

Suhana Khan shares unseen photos with Shah Rukh Khan
Photo: Instagram/Suhana Khan
Suhana Khan shares unseen photos with Shah Rukh Khan
Photo: Instagram/Suhana Khan

This is the second time that Suhana has shared unseen photos on Instagram. She posted a throwback family photo to celebrate her brother Aryan Khan’s bail last week as well. 

It has yet to be known how long Shah Rukh and his family will stay in Alibaug as Aryan is expected to report to the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai every Friday. He was arrested on October 2 after the NCB raided a rave on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. 

Aryan has been facing charges of procuring, possessing and using banned substances and spent nearly a month at the Arthur Road Jail. He cannot leave India after surrendering his passport.

Suhana Khan is reportedly making her Bollywood debut with a web series by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. It is said to be a “desi adaptation” of the popular comics Archie.

Suhana will appear alongside the late Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Shah Rukh Khan Suhana Khan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
shah rukh khan daughter, suhana khan shah rukh khan, aryan khail jail, shah rukh khan birthday, srk
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Model Fatima Hasan’s IPPA awards outfit ‘too revealing’
Model Fatima Hasan’s IPPA awards outfit ‘too revealing’
Pakistani fans support Anuskha, Virat Kohli amid threats, online abuse
Pakistani fans support Anuskha, Virat Kohli amid threats, online abuse
Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif recreate iconic Hera Pheri meme
Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif recreate iconic Hera Pheri meme
Rakhi Sawant shares photo with Javed Sheikh
Rakhi Sawant shares photo with Javed Sheikh
Fans stopped from gathering outside Mannat on Shah Rukh’s birthday
Fans stopped from gathering outside Mannat on Shah Rukh’s birthday
Sidharth Malhotra trolled for announcing ‘anti-Pakistan’ film
Sidharth Malhotra trolled for announcing ‘anti-Pakistan’ film
New Turkish series, Barbaroslar pits Islam and Christianity at sea
New Turkish series, Barbaroslar pits Islam and Christianity at sea
Nawazuddin Siddiqui to quit streaming shows
Nawazuddin Siddiqui to quit streaming shows
Suhana Khan shares unseen photos with Shah Rukh Khan
Suhana Khan shares unseen photos with Shah Rukh Khan
What does Shoaib Malik’s son Izhaan call him?
What does Shoaib Malik’s son Izhaan call him?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.