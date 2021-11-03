Suhana Khan shares unseen photos with Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday this year was a quiet affair and his residence Mannat bore a deserted look.

The Bollywood superstar turned 56 on Tuesday. A great number of Shah Rukh’s fans had flocked to Mannat to see him wave to them from his balcony.

The celebrations were, however, cut short when the police posted outside Mannat told the fans that Shah Rukh was away at his farmhouse in Alibaug with his family.

Several celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor and Madhuri, shared heartfelt wishes for Shah Rukh, and his daughter, Suhana Khan, treated her fans to unseen photos from her childhood.

This is the second time that Suhana has shared unseen photos on Instagram. She posted a throwback family photo to celebrate her brother Aryan Khan’s bail last week as well.

It has yet to be known how long Shah Rukh and his family will stay in Alibaug as Aryan is expected to report to the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai every Friday. He was arrested on October 2 after the NCB raided a rave on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.

Aryan has been facing charges of procuring, possessing and using banned substances and spent nearly a month at the Arthur Road Jail. He cannot leave India after surrendering his passport.

Suhana Khan is reportedly making her Bollywood debut with a web series by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. It is said to be a “desi adaptation” of the popular comics Archie.

Suhana will appear alongside the late Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

